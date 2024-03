Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, an ally of the Nicolás Maduro regime, confirmed this Saturday afternoon (9) the arrest of another member of the campaign team of the opposition candidate for president, María Corina Machado.

Earlier, the opponent had denounced the kidnapping of Emill Brandt Ulloa, director of her campaign command in the Venezuelan state of Barinas, and had asked for a “firm reaction from all national and international actors who support a true presidential election in Venezuela”.

Through his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Saab said that Ulloa was arrested and presented before the Barinas State Control Court. The Chavista prosecutor accused the member of Corina Machado's campaign of being involved in the alleged conspiracy plan against the Maduro regime.

According to Saab, Ulloa must answer for the crimes of “conspiracy, criminal association and gender violence”. Saab accused Ulloa of being involved in an alleged assault against female soldiers.

In addition to Ulloa, three other regional leaders of Vamos Venezuela, Machado's party, have been victims of “forced disappearance” in recent weeks: Juan Freites, Luis Camacaro and Guillermo López, representatives in the states of Vargas, Yaracuy and Trujillo, respectively. They were also accused of participating in the alleged coup against Maduro.