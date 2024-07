Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado during a press conference in San Cristobal | Photo: EFE/ Mario Caicedo

Authorities of the Venezuelan regime arrested the head of security for opposition leader María Corina Machado, Milciades Ávila, on Wednesday (17) when he was at his home, according to the anti-Chavista group Vente Venezuela.

“Urgent. María Corina Machado’s head of protection, Milciades Ávila, has been kidnapped. Today, at dawn, regime officials forcibly entered the house where he was staying, violating all legal procedures. We demand his immediate release!” wrote the anti-Chavista group on its X social media account.

The message appears accompanied by a photo of Ávila, who was in charge of ensuring Machado’s security during the electoral campaign of the presidential candidate for the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia.

So far, there is no information about the reasons for the detention and the location to which the opponent’s security chief was transferred after being removed from his home.

Machado won the anti-Chavista primaries in October by an overwhelming majority, but was unable to run for president due to a political disqualification imposed by the Comptroller General of the Republic, which prevents her from holding elected public office until 2036.

According to information provided by the NGO Foro Penal on Tuesday (16), Venezuelan authorities have detained 102 people linked to González Urrutia’s campaign this year.

Of the 102 arrests, 77 have occurred since the formal start of the campaign on July 4, reflecting “a clear pattern of action against activists, militants and even collaborators or people who provide services” to González Urrutia and Machado, said Gonzalo Himiob, director of Foro Penal.

In the elections on July 28, in addition to González Urrutia, nine other candidates will run for president, including dictator Nicolás Maduro, who will seek his third term.