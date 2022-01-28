A Venezuelan delegation from the government of Nicholas Maduroo recovered on Thursday in Tegucigalpa the embassy that was occupied by the representatives of the opposition Juan Guaidoand asked the new president of Hondurasthe leftist Xiomara Castroresume diplomatic relations.

“We are here at the embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Honduras for what is going to be the recovery of the embassy,” Maduro’s deputy foreign minister, Rander Peña, told the press, visiting the Honduran capital for the Castro’s command.

The facilities, located in an exclusive capital neighborhood, were in the hands of representatives of the Venezuelan opposition leader Guaidó since 2019.

In 2019, Honduras, under the management of the right-wing Juan Orlando Hernández, ignored the Maduro government, by joining the declaration of the Lima Group and the Organization of American States (OAS).

Guaidó is recognized as interim president of Venezuela by fifty countries that are unaware of Maduro’s legitimacy, considering that his victory in the 2018 elections was fraudulent.

Guaidó’s delegates left the embassy on Sunday, a source close to the new Honduran government told AFP.

Caracas appointed Margot Godoy as Venezuelan ambassador to Honduras, Vice Foreign Minister Peña said.

The Xiomara Castro government has not ruled on a possible normalization of diplomatic relations with Caracas. Supporters arrived at the embassy with photographs of former President Hugo Chávez where they cheered the late leader.

