Nicolás Maduro recognized this Monday the irregularities that existed in the Tocorón prison, intervened last week in the Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro operation.

In his program Con Maduro +, the president mentioned irregularities such as that in the penitentiary center there were at least 200 women living with their children or that a group of corrupt officials alerted the pranes of the operation carried out by the government.

“When the military and police forces arrived, the first thing they did was see a group of prisoners who came out to surrender and told them to be careful because there were a lot of people, a lot of family there. They (the officials) had a very good plan to preserve the rights of those people“Maduro stated.

“In fact, they protected them immediately. They proceeded to search the people who were there. And then they allowed those families who lived there irregularly to leave,” he added.

He indicated that the troops who alerted the pranes are in prison and warned that they will be judged severely. “The second phase of the operation began, which is the search and capture. This is going to move forward. There are already a large number of recaptures,” said the Chavista leader without giving details of the number of recaptures or escapees.

Finally, he noted that they contacted the governments of Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile so that the search operation was international. “We will continue to advance in the safety of the people and in ending this criminal gang,” he concluded.

Corpses in the morgue

This Monday it was also known that three of a group of five bodies were identified in the Bello Monte morgue from the Tocorón prison.

According to the newspaper El Periodiquito, those identified by the morgue staff are Abraham Landaeta, 34 years old, who had been in prison for three years for the crimes of robbery and kidnapping.

The other two are Edgar Rodríguez and Jesús Vásquez, both 37 years old.

However, until now the authorities have not mentioned official death tolls.

EL NACIONAL (VENEZUELA)

AMERICAN DAILY GROUP