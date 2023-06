How did you feel about the content of this article?

Venezuela and Iran sign agreements in petrochemicals, transport, mining and other areas | Photo: EFE Agency

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro received this Monday (12) the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, for a private meeting in Caracas. The meeting takes place at the beginning of the Iranian’s first trip to Latin America – which also includes visits to Nicaragua and Cuba – since he took office in August 2021.

Minutes after landing at Simón Bolívar International Airport, Raisi headed for the Miraflores Palace, where he was received with honors by Maduro and part of his cabinet.

Raisi, the first Iranian president to visit Venezuela since 2016 — when Hassan Rouhani went to the country — is traveling accompanied by a large delegation from the sectors of politics, economics and science. So far, the agenda for the meeting between the two presidents is unknown. In June last year, during Maduro’s visit to Tehran, they signed bilateral agreements that will last 20 years.

The Iranian government announced on Sunday that the country’s common position with Venezuela and the countries it will visit is “opposition to the hegemonic and unilateral system”. Iran considers its relations with Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua strategic and said that this visit will be “a key moment” in the deepening of bilateral ties.

Relations between Iran and Venezuela have been very close since the time of the late dictator Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) and have strengthened ever since. Iran has become one of the main allies of the Maduro government in recent years, especially since 2020, when Venezuela faced gasoline shortages and turned to Iran for fuel.