The leader of Chavismo, Nicolás Maduro, took office this Friday as president of Venezuela for the next six years in the National Assembly (AN, Parliament), controlled by the ruling party. After taking the oath of office on an original copy of the Constitution signed by the late President Hugo Chávez and approved by referendum in December 1999, The president has made fun of the opponent Edmundo González Urrutia.

The Venezuelan majority opposition claims that González Urrutia was the winner of the July elections and has accused Maduro of having carried out a “coup d’état.” The opponent, for his part, has assured that he also He would go to Venezuela this Friday to take office as president. However, at the time of Maduro’s oath, the last thing that was known about González was that he was in the Dominican Republic the day before.

Given the lack of news of his whereabouts, Maduro has joked about his arrival in Venezuela after hearing a loud noise during his speech. “Who fell there? Has Edmundo arrived? pick it up. As I’m waiting for it to arrive… I’m nervous,” the president said, laughing.

Maduro has been sworn in as president in a solemn act which was attended by the Attorney General, Tarek Willia Saab, the President of the Supreme Court of Justice, Caryslia Rodríguez, the President of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, as well as the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López.

Maduro was proclaimed the winner of the July 28 presidential elections by the National Electoral Council (CNE), without having published the disaggregated results to dateas established in its own schedule. Since then, the country’s presidency has been surrounded by controversy due to complaints from the opposition, to which a large part of the international community has joined.