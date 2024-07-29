Nicolás Maduro has been re-elected president of Venezuela, the country’s electoral authority announced, despite accusations of electoral irregularities by the opposition.

With 80% of the ballots counted, the outgoing president obtained over 51% of the votes, surpassing the candidate of the United Democratic Platform (PUD) Edmundo González Urrutia, who obtained 44.02%. The voter turnout was 59%.

Maduro will serve a third consecutive six-year term, representing the continuity of the “Chavismo” in power, which began in 1999 under former President Hugo Chávez. Maduro has been in power since Chávez’s death in 2013.

In the capital Caracas, opposition supporters were seen crying and hugging each other after the results were announced. Voters had turned out in droves, with many saying they would leave the country if Maduro won, pointing to the violent repression and economic collapse under his rule.

Opposition leaders said Sunday evening that there had been irregularities in the election, including denying opposition witnesses access to the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE) while the authority counted votes and blocking the sending of data from local polling stations to the CNE headquarters to prevent further votes from being processed.

Throughout the electoral process, concerns grew that the opposition would not see a fair contest, as Maduro’s government controls all public institutions in Venezuela and has been accused of rigging previous elections, charges he denies.

After the CNE announced Maduro’s victory, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the authority to release the voter tally, saying it was “vitally important” that every vote be counted “fairly and transparently.”