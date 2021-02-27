The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Saturday that he had put under review “the entire relationship” with Spain, considering an “aggression” the visit that the Spanish Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, made today to the Colombian city of Cúcuta , which borders the Venezuelan state of Táchira.

“We are going to thoroughly review the entire relationship with Spain, at all levels, enough of aggressions,” said the president during his participation in the Bicentennial Congress of the Peoples.

«We warned the Government of Spain in time, our Foreign Minister (Jorge Arreaza) warned the Government of Spain in time, we will respond forcefully to any aggression that comes, whether in word, in action, diplomatic, or politics, “he added.

This decision by Maduro occurs within the framework of González Laya’s visit to Cúcuta, the main port of entry to Colombia for the tens of thousands of Venezuelans who leave their country.

According to official data, there are at least 1,748,000 Venezuelans in Colombia, which makes this nation the main destination for the more than five million people who have left the oil country fleeing the crisis.

Some of these migrants settled in Cúcuta, a city that borders the western Venezuelan state of Táchira.

In that city, the head of Spanish diplomacy and her Colombian counterpart, Claudia Blum, visited a hospital and a UNICEF shelter that cares for Venezuelan migrants.

After these activities, the Spanish Foreign Minister declared, from the land border crossing of Cúcuta, which connects Colombia and Venezuela, that she was in the city to try to “give an answer” to the Venezuelan migrants.

“I am not here to criticize Venezuela nor am I here to teach Venezuela lessons,” he said after considering that the expulsion of the European Union ambassador in Caracas, Isabel Brilhante, does not help in the work of dialogue to resolve the political crisis Venezuelan.

“I am here to try, together with the international community, to give an answer to the Venezuelan citizens who have decided to leave their country and come to Colombia in search of a better life,” he claimed.

But Maduro considered González Laya’s visit to Cúcuta as an “aggression” and asked him to leave Latin America.

«What is the foreign minister of Spain doing on the Colombian border with Venezuela instead of going to the Mediterranean (Sea) to look for refugees and people fleeing from Africa? Why is the foreign minister of Spain coming to meddle in the affairs of Venezuela? Why is he going directly to Cúcuta to speak against Venezuela? “, Asked the president.

Protest note



Last Wednesday, Venezuela delivered notes of protest to the head of the Spanish mission in Venezuela, Juan Fernández Trigo, as well as to diplomats from France, the Netherlands and Germany.

Along with the respective protest notes, the diplomats received from the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, a copy of the Constitution and the Charter of the United Nations (UN), documents that, according to the Government, have been disrespected by some European executives.

According to Arreaza, Venezuela issued the protest notes considering that “it was these four governments that acted with the greatest malicious intent to promote new attacks,” alluding to the new EU sanctions against 19 Venezuelans, including deputies and officials. of the State.