Dictator Nicolás Maduro’s regime announced the release of six political prisoners, but one had already served his sentence and another was not detained | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Like every dictator, Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro has problems with the truth. The most recent farce of the Chavista regime was unmasked this Friday (20) by a report from the Argentine website Infobae.

This week, the Venezuelan dictatorship reported that it had released six political prisoners, after the United States government suspended several sanctions against the country due to an agreement between the Chavista regime and the opposition for the 2024 presidential elections.

The Infobae report revealed that one of the prisoners had already served his sentence and another was already free. Wilder Ánderson Vásquez Velásquez, who was arrested for participating in an alleged scheme to kill Maduro, had already had a release order since last Friday (13) for having served his five-year sentence.

Mariana Barreto has not been arrested since 2019 and was only detained for a few days this year due to an incident at a gas station.

“In June of this year, she was arrested because a government employee came to refuel when the gas station was already closed and she did not want to turn the system back on. The governor [do estado de Trujillo] and retired military major Gerardo Alfredo Márquez ordered her arrest and for that reason she was detained for a few days at the Valera Police,” a source informed Infobae.

The other political prisoners were effectively detained: former deputy Juan Requesens was under house arrest and Roland Carreño, Marco Garcés Carapaica and Eurinel Rincón were in prison.

The United States announced on Wednesday (18) the suspension of several sanctions against Venezuela, including on the oil and gas sector, after the South American country’s regime and opposition agreed on guarantees for the 2024 presidential elections. , including international monitoring of the vote.