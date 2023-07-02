After the agreement that put an end to the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny in Russia last weekend, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro praised his ally Vladimir Putin, who, according to him, “faced an attempt at civil war and a serious episode of treason”, but “was victorious and brought peace to Russia”.

The dictator’s statement draws attention because Venezuela has a history of presence of the Wagner Group (which also operates in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Mali, Central African Republic and other countries), serving Maduro’s interests.

In early 2019, Reuters agency sources reported that private military companies linked to the mercenary group sent fighters to take care of the “security” of the Venezuelan dictator, who was facing protests for democracy at the time.

One of these sources reported that around 400 men, who had arrived with a stopover in Cuba, another Russian ally, were in Venezuela at that time. “Our people are there directly for your protection [de

Maduro]”, he said.

Part of this contingent would have arrived in 2018, when Maduro won presidential re-election in a campaign marked by allegations of fraud.

Another aid that the Wagner Group provided to the dictator was the training of elite Venezuelan combat units.

In addition, in early 2022, a report by the private military intelligence company Gray Dynamics highlighted Wagner’s participation in training pro-Maduro Venezuelan militias in the state of Táchira, a process in which the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) were also involved. ) and the National Liberation Army (ELN), two Colombian guerrillas.

Another report by Gray Dynamics, from 2021, pointed out that Wagner also worked in Venezuela with other Russian “experts” to “protect oil refineries and provide personal security and security for commercial entities” from Russia in the South American country. Among them would be local units of Rosneft, the Russian state oil giant.

“It is likely that the role played by experts from Russia, whether from Wagner or not, has been instrumental in providing security and reducing the risk of bankruptcy for Russian private and state entities,” described Gray Dynamics.

Mining is another focus of attention for the mercenary group in Venezuela. Also according to Gray Dynamics, the presence of thorium in the Arco Minero do Orinoco attracted Russian interest, and the Venezuelan parliamentarian Americo de Grazia stated in January 2020 that “the Maduro government gave Iran and Russia access to the mines of thorium in Venezuela”.

Gray Dynamics suggested that the Wagner Group may be protecting the points where Russia extracts the metal in Venezuela, but the militia has a history of acting directly in the extraction of wealth in other countries, such as gold exploration in Sudan .

The UK government later reinforced this hypothesis of more direct involvement.

In April of last year, Zac Goldsmith, then Minister of the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, reiterated, in response to a question in the British Parliament, the information that “mercenaries who are part of or affiliated with the Wagner Group carried out activities in support of the Maduro regime” in Venezuela, but would not have been restricted to that role.

“Illegal gold mining in Venezuela involves serious human rights abuses on a large scale and is causing significant environmental and social harm, especially in the Arco Mineiro region. [do Orinoco]. Russian private military companies are said to be active in this area,” said Goldsmith.

“Traitors” or not, Wagner’s mercenaries seem very comfortable as guests of the Venezuelan dictatorship.