A day after the forced departure of former presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia from Venezuela was confirmed, dictator Nicolás Maduro proposed the creation of tough laws against what he calls fascism in the country, referring to political opponents.

“Venezuela needs to make severe, tough anti-fascist laws, because hatred, violence, division, and the persecution of people for their ideas, their way of thinking and being cannot proliferate here,” said the leader of the Chavista regime, who is being questioned by the international community about his official victory in the presidential elections for a third term, despite the lack of evidence and allegations of fraud.

Since the results acclaimed by the dictatorship’s allies, Venezuela has faced a wave of violence, with post-election demonstrations that left 27 dead, around 200 injured and 2,400 detained.

Former candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, opposition leader of the PUD, had to leave the country after being persecuted by Chavismo. Photo: EFE/ Ronald Peña | EFE/ Ronald Peña

Maduro and other Chavista leaders blame opponents María Corina Machado and Edmundo González for inciting the protests, however the regime itself took advantage of the moment of instability to intensify political persecution in the country.

Last week, the dictator stated that security forces continue to capture “criminals” linked to the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which he constantly accuses of being “fascist”.

On that occasion, Maduro also said that “fortunately” Venezuela has “intelligence and security agencies”, as well as extraordinary friends who “inform everything” to Chavismo.

Last month, the Venezuelan Parliament, controlled by Maduro’s socialist party, approved the “Law of Supervision, Regularization, Action and Financing of Non-Governmental Organizations and Non-Profit Social Organizations”, one of the points supported by the dictator to further limit freedom in the South American country.

Another package that is being discussed in the Legislature is the “Law against fascism, neo-fascism and similar expressions”, which includes, among other issues, making the operation of parties illegal and applying fines of up to 100 thousand dollars (around R$ 560 thousand) to companies, organizations or media outlets that finance activities or disseminate information that “incites fascism”.