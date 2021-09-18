The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, proposed to Andrés Manuel López Obrador the creation of a new general secretary for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, so that there is a constant international dialogue on economic and political aspects of the region.

Maduro urged the participants of the sixth summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), including President López Obrador, to evaluate the constitution of this body, to form a strong political community.

“I ratify my proposal that I send you in writing and that I made yesterday when I arrived in Mexico. You have to go to the construction of a new institutional framework for CelacIt is necessary to resume the one that began to be built, because it worked, with the council of economy ministers, social and political ministers. The body existed, worked, and made proposals. There was very valuable interregional dialogue, “said the Venezuelan president.

Thus, Maduro addressed López Obrador, whom he asked “take action steps “to serve the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, since all heads of government are concerned about their population.

“I propose that we resume, in immediate terms, the three most important councils of ministers: the council of social ministers, to immediately address the pandemic and climate change agenda; the advice of the economic thing so that they approach the expositions that have been made here on the commercial integration, on the treaty of economic development; while the foreign ministers stay the course the pace of the political council of ministers “.

Nicolás Maduro indicated that Venezuela is ready to engage in dialogue and debate on democracy, freedoms, revolution and neoliberalism with the countries of the region, either publicly or privately.

In this sense, and when resuming the creation of the general secretariat, he proposed to evaluate, “with a cold mind and with balance, the proposal of the organism, to endow it with enough power and to take the reins” of the political community.

Yesterday, upon his arrival in Mexico, Maduro indicated that he wrote to López Obrador to appoint a secretary general of Celac in Mexico, with “all the force” that is possible in terms of inter-institutional integration.

He insisted that there is a debate between strengthening the Celac or continuing with the Organizations of American States (OAS), although he considers that, in reality, it is an older debate than you think.

“There is a debate between the OAS and CELAC, it is the old debate between Monroism (in reference to the Monroe doctrine) and Bolivarianism. Between Latin America and the Caribbean, our America, and the other, imperial America. It’s the old debate, we believe that it is resolved by our own path, our own America, “he elaborated on the matter.

With information from Adyr Corral

