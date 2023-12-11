Venezuelan President Maduro believes that the US will throw Zelensky into the trash heap

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on the air of the “With Maduro +” program, predicted that Vladimir Zelensky will face the fate of a used puppet, the United States will achieve its goals and “throw in the trash” the politician. His words lead RIA News.

The head of state compared Zelensky with oppositionist Juan Guaido, whom the American authorities recognized as the legitimate president of Venezuela. Maduro believes that imperialism took advantage of him and threw him away, now the politician “lives like trash in Miami, but with millions in his pocket.”

Maduro said that examples like Guaido will still be used for lies and provocations to divide the people and bring conflicts.

“This is not the first time that imperialism sets up a puppet, uses it and throws it in the trash. It seems that Zelensky will have the same luck: once you fail, they throw you out, they give you a kick, they abandon you. This is the fate of those who sell their souls to the devil,” concluded the Venezuelan leader.

Earlier it became known that Maduro was mobilizing troops and announcing the annexation of the Essequibo region, the de facto territory of neighboring Guyana. The politician showed a map on which Essequibo is included in Venezuela. The new 24th state of Venezuela is designated “Guyana-Essequibo”.