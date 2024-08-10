Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro said this Friday (9) that he intends to talk to presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) and Gustavo Petro (Colombia) about the crisis triggered after the elections of July 28, whose official result – victory of the Chavista leader – is considered fraudulent by the opposition, by a large part of the international community and independent observers.

“A conversation with the three presidents is pending, let’s hope it happens,” Maduro declared upon leaving the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), where he met with the magistrates of the Electoral Chamber – controlled by supporters of the Chavista government – as part of the judicial review of the election results, requested by himself.

Maduro stated that in recent days, without specifying when, the call for this conversation would take place, but was canceled at the last minute due to scheduling problems of one or more of the interlocutors.

The foreign ministries of the three countries mentioned published a joint statement yesterday in which they asked the National Electoral Council (CNE) to release the election results that would certify Maduro’s victory.

“I deeply respect these three presidents and I will communicate with them at the appropriate time,” Maduro added, in addition to stating that he is available “24 hours a day, by telephone,” to talk with them, his political allies in the region.

He claimed that he respects the sovereignty of each of these countries, which is why he will not comment on their governments, and that, at the appropriate time, he will explain in detail to the presidents the “difficult to understand situation” that Venezuela is going through.

“Everything that circulates in the press of these countries is manipulation, [mas nós] We are experts in defeating this, we have the power to defeat lies,” he added.

The CNE claimed to have suffered a cyber attack on its system on the day of the vote, which did not prevent Maduro from being declared the winner without presenting any evidence, while the opposition presented thousands of voting records on a website that give a landslide victory to its candidate, Edmundo González.

The allegations of fraud and the post-election protests – violently repressed, resulting in 24 civilian deaths, according to the NGO Provea – were considered by the Venezuelan government as a “cyber coup d’état”.

Content edited by: Fabio Galão