The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ordered this Thursday to activate the “Bolivarian Fury” throughout the countrya plan in which civilians, military and police will have the task of combating “any terrorist attempt” and “defending the right to peace.”

“We have a great responsibility, Venezuelan military, we have a great responsibility, Venezuelan police, but, above all, I tell you (that) we have a great responsibility (to) communal power, popular power, social movements, to defend the right to stability,” he said in an event broadcast on the state channel VTV.

They will encounter the Bolivarian fury of a people who will know how to defend their democracy, their Constitution and their right to peace

He asked for “maximum vigilance” from the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino, and the operational strategic commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).Domingo Hernández Lárez, in the face of “any internal or external aggression.”

Maduro, who accused the “ultra-right” of having a “conspiracy” and “coup plan,” assured that the members of the so-called “Bolivarian revolution” are “prepared to respond” to “conspiracies.”

“They will encounter the Bolivarian fury of a people who will know how to defend their democracy, their Constitution and their right to peace. Do not look for us, terrorists, extremists, coup plotters,” said the head of state, who said that the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States (CIA) and the Anti-Drug Agency (DEA) “direct, finance and prepare” these “violent actions” from “Colombia.”

Authorities and civilians must defend the right to stability.

Last monday, Maduro assured that, in 2023, four coup plots that included plans to assassinate him were dismantled.to Padrino and other “political and military leaders”, with the aim of “creating chaos and commotion in the country to cut off the peace process”, facts of which he claims to have “evidence, recordings and testimonies”.

The first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV) and considered number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, assured on January 17 that “some people were detained” in the state of Barinas (west) for their connection with an alleged conspiracy.

The same day, Police forces arrested the union leader of the educational sector Víctor Venegas in Barinas, for supposedly being involved in plans “against peace”, according to a statement from the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor's Office), which was rejected by the majority opposition, unionists and NGOs, who demand his “immediate” release.

EFE

