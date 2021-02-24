Isabel Brilhante, ambassador of the European Union in Venezuela, at a press conference in 2018. Miguel Gutiérrez / EFE

The Government of Nicolás Maduro declared this Wednesday person non grata to the ambassador of the European Union in Caracas, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa. The diplomat has a period of 72 hours to leave the country. It was the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, who was in charge of personally transferring the expulsion to Brilhante, ordered directly by Maduro a day after the National Assembly asked the president to dismiss the ambassador.

Chavismo has responded in this way, first from Parliament, under its control, and later from the Executive, to the new sanctions of the European Union against 19 Venezuelan officials. In the plenary session on Tuesday, the president of the legislature, elected last December without international recognition, Jorge Rodríguez, president of the Chamber, declared a person non grata Brilhante, ambassador of Brussels in Caracas. The leader had asked Maduro to order his expulsion and close the office of his legation. The Chavista legislators also launched a challenge to the high representative of EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, by offering him a complete list of the members of Parliament so that they “sanction them all.” “It would be an honor,” Rodríguez said.

The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez.EFE

The measures against 19 officials included the freezing of assets within the EU and the entry ban. This is how Brussels responded to the parliamentary elections on December 6, marked by the absence of opposition candidates, serious irregularities and high abstention. The elections were not recognized by the European Union, the United States and a large part of the democracies of the region. According to the EU decision, those sanctioned undermined democracy in Venezuela. “They are responsible, in particular, for undermining the electoral rights of the opposition and the democratic functioning of the National Assembly, and for serious violations of human rights and restrictions of fundamental freedoms,” says the statement released Monday and signed by the Twenty-seven .

The European decision affects the deputies José Brito and Bernabé Gutiérrez – who are part of an opposition sector coerced by Chavismo, the so-called scorpions – and the members of the National Electoral Council, starting with its president, Indira Alfonzo. Also to the commander of the highest organ of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, Remigio Ceballos; the Governor of the State of Zulia, Omar José Prieto; to the military prosecutor Jesús Vasquez and the police and military chiefs of the Special Actions Forces of the National Police, the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence and the Scientific Investigations Corps.

With the new sanctions, the black list of the European Union goes from 36 to 55 Venezuelans, including the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, and Diosdado Cabello, number two of Chavismo. There are more than 150 Chavista officials with international sanctions from the United States, Canada, Panama and Switzerland, among other countries.

The Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, issued a statement on Monday in which he considered the sanctions a “clumsy decision, whose sole intention is to negatively affect the political dialogue that is taking place in the country.” And he called on the bloc to cease what it considered “imperial aggressions.”

It is not the first time that Chavismo has charged against Ambassador Brilhante. On June 29 of last year, Maduro ordered his expulsion hours after Brussels applied sanctions against 11 officials. The expulsion was rescinded days later after a conversation between Borrell and Arreaza.

The recent measure also had reactions in some moderate sectors of the opposition and civil society, who consider that the pressure could become a wedge that stops the possibility of reaching a political agreement on the regional elections this year that, even with the overtones of illegitimacy of the new Parliament, is promoting another renewal of the electoral referee. The change in the White House has opened a new scenario on the Venezuelan political crisis in which economic sanctions could be relaxed. Joe Biden’s policy regarding this is still unclear.

New sanctions on Guaidó

The parliamentary call to expel the European ambassador in Caracas coincided with a new judicial decision against the main leaders of the opposition. The Comptroller General disqualified opposition leader Juan Guaidó and 27 other former deputies from holding public office for 15 years, arguing that they refused to present an affidavit of assets after leaving their positions on January 5. “They have to hide something,” said the comptroller, Elvis Amoroso, in a message broadcast on public television.

The measure adds to the disqualification that Guaidó himself suffered in March 2019 for, also, refusing to present an affidavit of assets that year. “It is these actions of the dictatorship that close the door to free elections, our struggle is to recover them,” Guaidó replied when learning about the new sanctions he faces.

