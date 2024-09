The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (left), accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores (second left), the Minister of Defense, General Vladimir Padrino López (center), and General Domingo Antonio Hernández (right). | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R.

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ordered this Thursday (26) that the country’s armed forces reinforce “anti-terrorism plans” in response to operations that, according to him, were “orchestrated” in recent weeks by the United States and Spain against his regime, from whom the international community demands electoral transparency and an end to repression against the opposition.

“We are defeating terrorism by putting it on course. [É preciso] reinforce the anti-terrorist plans that the USA, with the CIA, and Spain, with the CNI, are sending us [Centro Nacional de Inteligência]”, said Maduro during a meeting with the Venezuelan military leadership.

At the event, which was broadcast by the state television channel VTVhe asked the military to “strengthen the search and capture of terrorists” and guarantee “the neutralization of any possibility that in Venezuela they want to impose their policy with bombs, with sabotage”.

Although Maduro denied that two Spanish citizens recently detained in Venezuela – and whom the Caracas regime classified as terrorists – belong to any intelligence body in the European country, he reiterated that “there is complete proof of the plans of the CIA and the Spanish CNI against the peace and security” of the nation.

For this reason, the Venezuelan dictator ordered the Minister of Defense and allied general, Vladimir Padrino López, to “restructure” his sector of action to achieve an “adaptation [das forças armadas] new means of warfare” and implement an “anti-drone defense system on all vital targets”, including airports and ports.

“This is a readjustment of the strategic, military and police intelligence and counterintelligence processes of the Venezuelan State to adapt them to the new circumstances of the 21st century and, in particular, to the circumstances of Venezuela,” Maduro emphasized.