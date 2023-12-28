The fragile détente due to the territorial conflict over the Essequibo, between Venezuela and Guyana, fractured for almost 15 days after the signing of an agreement between the parties in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Caracas deployed more than 5,600 troops this Thursday in military exercises ordered by President Nicolás Maduro in response to the arrival of a British warship in Guyana.

Georgetown denied having plans for “offensive action” against its neighbor, but, in accordance with what was signed in San Vicente, Neither country should take actions that intimidate the other.

The British ship is the HMS Trent, which according to Guyana will not dock near Venezuela, but they also do not plan to cancel the operation with their ally.

“I have ordered the activation of a joint action of the entire Bolivarian National Armed Forces on the Eastern Caribbean of Venezuela, on the Atlantic Facade, a joint action of a defensive nature and in response to the provocation and threat of the United Kingdom against peace and the sovereignty of our country,” Maduro said this Thursday accompanied by the military high command. He also claimed that the Argyle agreement signed on December 14 was broken.

For his part, the Guyanese vice president, Barrat Jagdeo, said in a press conference: “These are measures that were planned for a long time and are routine and part of the construction of our defense capacity.”

He added that they were not planning to invade Venezuela. “Maduro knows it (…), we have no plan to take offensive action against Venezuela.”

A source from the Guyana Foreign Ministry told AFP that the ship will arrive on the coast of that country this Friday, where it will remain for “less than a week” for defense exercises in the open sea.

The first phase of Venezuelan military exercises featured 5,682 combatants, Navy Commander General Admiral Neil Villamizar Sánchez said during Maduro's announcement. The broadcast showed warplanes patrolling the area under the slogan.

Russian F-16 and Sukhoi fighter planes, warships, ocean patrol vessels, boats armed with missiles and amphibious vehicles participated. The exercises were deployed from the state of Sucre, very close to Trinidad and Tobago, in front of the water limits in dispute with Guyana.

The Government of Venezuela had earlier asked Guyana to “take immediate action for the removal of the ship HMS Trentand refrain from continuing to involve military powers in the territorial controversy.”

“We believe in diplomacy, in dialogue, in peace,” said Maduro, adding: “No one should threaten Venezuela, no one should mess with Venezuela. We are men of peace, we are a people of peace, but we are warriors and this threat is unacceptable for any sovereign country (…), the threat of the decadent, rotting, former empire of the United Kingdom is unacceptable.

British support

On December 18, the head of diplomacy of the United Kingdom in America, David Rutley, reaffirmed the British Government's support for Guyana, in a meeting in Georgetown with the Guyanese president, Irfaan Ali.

Venezuela maintains that Essequibo, a region of 160,000 km² rich in natural resources, is part of its territory, as in 1777, when it was a colony of Spain, and appeals to the Geneva agreement, signed in 1966, before Guyana's independence from the United Kingdom. After discovering oil, Georgetown asks the International Court of Justice to ratify an 1899 award that granted it the territory.

HMS Trent deployed to the Caribbean to fight drug trafficking in early December, although it usually operates in the Mediterranean Sea, but will now carry out exercises with Guyana in the midst of the dispute with Venezuela.

