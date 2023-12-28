The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ordered this Thursday (28) a “defensive action” in the Atlantic Ocean in response to the arrival of a British warship off the coast of Guyana, which once again triggered tension between the countries that maintain a territorial dispute.

“I ordered the activation of a joint action by the entire Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) on the eastern Caribbean of Venezuela, on the Atlantic façade, a joint action of a defensive nature in response to the United Kingdom's provocation and threat against peace and sovereignty of our country”, said the leader of the Chavista regime.

The announcement was made by Maduro during a meeting with his country's military leadership, which was mandatory broadcast on radio and television. In this meeting, Maduro communicated with a group of military personnel responsible for the “first phase” of the operation. This initial phase involved the deployment of forces on lands and waters in the Venezuelan state of Sucre, located in the north of the country.

Maduro did not give details on the scope and duration of this operation, but insisted that the arrival of the British ship identified as HMS Trent is an “unacceptable threat” that is a “rupture” of the agreements he signed with Guyanese President, Irfaan Ali, in last day 14, when they promised not to “threaten” each other and to avoid “incidents” related to the dispute.

“Venezuela cannot stand idly by in the face of a threat, we are responding in a proportional manner”, assured Maduro, after reiterating that he is “committed to diplomacy and peace”.

The Chavista leader criticized that Guyana had “ignored Venezuela's requests” not to accept the arrival of the British ship on its shores.

Minutes before, the Venezuelan dictatorship had condemned this fact in a statement, in which it asked Guyana “to take immediate measures to remove the ship and refrain from continuing to involve military powers in the controversy”.

The dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over Essequibo worsened after the Venezuelan regime said that the population had approved on the 3rd of a unilateral referendum that supported the annexation of the disputed area, which is rich in natural resources and is under the control of Guyana since its independence from the United Kingdom.