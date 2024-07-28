Delsa Solórzano, the main opposition electoral witness in Venezuela, said she was prevented from following the vote count inside the CNE. | Photo: Miguel Gutiérrez/EFE.

The president of the Encuentro Ciudadano party, Delsa Solórzano, the main electoral witness of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), said she was prevented from entering the National Electoral Council (CNE) to follow the vote count in Venezuela.

Polls closed at 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. in Brazil). Solórzano said representatives of the main opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia were not allowed on the CNE premises.

The electoral body is controlled by the Chavista regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro, who is running for reelection. According to her, the CNE told her that she could watch the press conference with the election results on television.

“Because we are not there physically, we depend on them to read [nossas mensagens] on WhatsApp or answer our calls. Not being [no CNE] in real time forces us to look for intermediaries, such as an international observer or communication via WhatsApp with the authorities”, said the leader.

“We did our job, as did international observers, to assess and address incidents that arose during election day,” he added.

Earlier, Solórzano recalled that the witnesses from the PUD, the opposition alliance, were “trained and accredited by the electoral body”, which is why the authorities are obliged to allow them to enter the more than 15,000 voting centers enabled throughout the country.