Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-left) failed to appear for the summons of the Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office in Caracas for the third time this week. He was due to testify this Friday (August 30, 2024) at 11 am (Brasília time).

According to the document (full – PDF – 164 kB, in Spanish), with non-attendance, “the respective arrest warrant will be issued, considering that there is a risk of flight […] and danger of obstruction”.

González had already been summoned to testify on Monday (August 26) and Tuesday (August 27) to clarify the publication of the electoral records which the opposition uses to claim victory in the July 28 elections.

For the Public Ministry, led by allies of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), the diplomat needs to testify within the criminal investigation process that could result in charges for crimes of “usurpation of functions, falsification of public documents, incitement to disobey the law, computer crimes, criminal association and conspiracy”.

However, the documents, equivalent to the ballot paper that exists in Brazilian elections, are public and made available to all party representatives at polling stations.

On Sunday (25.Aug), González gave clues in publication on X (ex-Twitter) that he would not appear. According to him, the Public Prosecutor’s Office intended to subject him to an interview “without specifying in what capacity I must appear and pre-qualify crimes not committed”.

He also stated that “the attorney general of the Republic behaved like a political accuser, condemning in advance and now promoting a summons without guarantees of independence and due process”.

