Former congresswoman María Corina Machado | Photo: MIGUEL GUTIERREZ/EFE

The opponent of the dictator Nicolás Maduro, María Corina Machado, candidate for the primary elections of October 22 in Venezuela, denounced this Monday (7) the use of the country’s Armed Forces for “political persecution” of candidates who travel in search of votes for the internal election.

“This is a regime that only has violence, but now it is even incorporating or trying to involve the Venezuelan Armed Forces in a pattern of political persecution. I think this is very serious,” she told reporters.

The presidential pre-candidate asked the public and the press to be aware of the “next actions” that may take place in the interior of the country, where the 13 candidates for the vacancy are mobilizing to face Chavismo in the 2024 elections.

“The primary is a peaceful, civic, citizen path,” said Machado, also emphasizing that the acts of persecution and intimidation reported by opponents across the country show that “the violent ones are clearly them (Chavismo)”.

Last Friday (4), the opposition leader accused the governor of the state of Trujillo, Chavez Gerardo Márquez, of ordering an attack against her, after a video circulated on social networks supporting this accusation.

At the end of an event with all the candidates for the primary, Machado declared that the governor asked that she be “beaten to death” if she visited the region, and claimed that this was “an instruction that is being repeated in different parts of the country “.

The former deputy, favorite for the October primary elections, was attacked with shouts and shoves on at least two occasions during demonstrations by groups that support the dictator Nicolás Maduro. (Information from the EFE Agency)