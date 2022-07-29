Nicolás Maduro has once again lost the right of access to Venezuelan gold deposited in the central bank of England / afp

The High Court of England and Wales has confirmed that the committee created by Juan Guaidó to manage the Central Bank of Venezuela will have access to the gold reserves deposited in the Bank of England. The Court rejected the arguments of Nicolás Maduro’s lawyers, who demanded the annulment of the previous decisions of the English judges, because the Supreme Court of Venezuela denied Guaidó’s authority to appoint central bank managers.

The case began in the English courts in 2020, with a demand from the Maduro government for the United Kingdom central bank to return the gold it kept on behalf of the Venezuelan state, in order to pay for the health policy against the coronavirus. In December of last year, the English Supreme Court ruled that the council appointed by Guaidó was the legitimate manager, based on the fact that he is recognized by London as the legitimate interim president of the American country.

In the coming days, Maduro’s lawyers will have to announce whether they want to appeal the sentence handed down by Judge Sarah Cockerill to the Court of Appeal. In it, the judge of the Commercial Court affirms that the decisions of the Supreme Court of Venezuela denying Guaidó’s right to appoint a general prosecutor or a managing council of the central bank are incompatible with the previous sentences of the case in London.

a round look



In the first instance, the Superior Court refused to deliver the gold, then valued at around one billion euros, to the Maduro government, because it considered the authority of the Guaid council. The United Kingdom recognized him as interim president in 2019. Like other European countries and the United States, he described the 2018 elections that renewed Maduro’s presidency as fraudulent.

Cockerill’s sentence has a circular aspect. The judge affirms that, since the British government does not recognize the legitimacy of the Maduro cabinet for any purpose, it cannot reverse the previous sentences. If the legitimate interim president of Venezuela is Guaidó, he also has the legitimacy to make the appointments. And the judge observes serious faults in the judicial procedure followed by the Supreme Court of Venezuela to reach the conclusion that the Guaidó council does not have legal authority in the country.