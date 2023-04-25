Although he wished success to the conference this Tuesday and to President Gustavo Petro, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro once again conditioned the dialogue with the opposition asking not only for the lifting of sanctions but also for the suspension of the investigation against him at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

(Read also: The arrest warrants that weigh on Guaidó: could he be arrested in Colombia?

“There is no way for us to return to Mexico if the United States does not deposit the 3.2 billion dollars that they promised to return,” Maduro said on his television program.

What are the conditions set by the agent?

“The first is the lifting of all sanctions illegal, unilateral, illegitimate, illegal coercive measures that have been imposed against Venezuela since 2015, almost a number that is close to 1,000 sanctions against our economy, our oil,” he said on the program Ripe.

And he added: “The money from Venezuela that is stolen, that is illegally withheld, that is kidnapped, the gold from Venezuela, that is illegally withheld in England, the money that is in European banks, the CITGO profits have to be returned by complete to whom it belongs, which is the people of Venezuela”.

He also asked “that the lawfare policies, the policies of attack through adventures in US courts or through the International Criminal Court, be stopped, because it directly affects our most important leaders.”

In addition, requested the release of Colombian businessman Álex Saabimprisoned in the United States and accused of being a figurehead for Maduro.

Accuses the US of financing the departure of Guaidó

Nicolás Maduro, assured that he was the United States ambassador to Venezuela, James Story, who financed Juan Guaidó’s trip to Colombiawhich was announced through his Twitter.

“Dreadful character named Jimmy Story, who has done so much damage to the relationship between the United States and Venezuela and has done so much damage to Venezuela and the opposition as well,” Maduro said on his television program.

(Read also: What does the Venezuelan opposition expect from the summit in Bogotá? Juan Guaidó speaks)

“The proconsul believes he owns Venezuela and acts as the owner of the opposition; he gives orders. I have no doubt that Juan Guaidó’s intemperate, abrupt, abrupt, abusive and imbecile visit to Bogotá, who paid the tickets and is behind it is Jimmy Story”, sentenced Maduro.

Earlier, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, said: “What happened is that his own party took away his candidacy and he had to find a way to flee; the party decided that he would not be a candidate, he abandoned his people For Colombia to say that it is not invited is that it is not invited; it is honoring what was planned.”

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More content:

“This has been a meeting in the image and desire of Maduro”: María Corina Machado

The creator of Chávez’s Twitter account, also imprisoned for embezzlement from PDVSA