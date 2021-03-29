Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, offered this Sunday “oil for vaccines”, during the Weekly Balance of the Fight against Covid-19 that he transmitted through social networks.

The controversial Chavista president, in the midst of the deep economic crisis that his country is going through and the sanctions that the US government imposed on the Venezuelan oil industry, seeks to find a way to access the doses it needs to inoculate the population.

“Venezuela has the oil tankers, it has the clients to buy the oil from us and it would dedicate a part of its production to guarantee all the vaccines that Venezuela needs. Oil for vaccines!” He exclaimed during the conference.

In addition, Maduro publicly challenged Facebook, where had to use his wife’s account, Cilia Flores, as they blocked hers for a month due to the spread of misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the censorship and blocking of Facebook to my page, I announce that today March 28 the customary Weekly Balance of the Fight against Covid-19 will be transmitted by the Facebook Page:” ConCiliaFlores “, and also on my Instagram accounts, YouTube and Twitter. They will not shut us up! “, The Bolivarian leader announced earlier.

Maduro must have used his wife’s Facebook account

During his speech, which lasted more than two hours, he ironically wished that his wife, who was also a deputy in the National Assembly, “would not be censured for transmitting the messages of her beloved husband.”

“We are going to be a tough nut to crack, Facebook. You messed with Venezuela, Facebook. You messed with the revolutionaries of this country,” he warned.

The problems between Maduro and Mark Zuckerberg’s social network finally exploded when the president issued a video in which he promoted some “miraculous drops” called “Carvativir”, which he claims “cure” the coronavirus, without any scientific support. oral serum derived from thyme, and has been advertised by Maduro as “the miracle cure” that neutralizes the deadly virus without leaving side effects.

Sources: AFP / ANSA