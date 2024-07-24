Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/24/2024 – 6:21

“Whoever got scared should drink chamomile tea,” says Maduro, after the Brazilian leader expressed concern about the Venezuelan autocrat’s threat that the country will be the scene of a “bloodbath” if Chavismo is defeated. Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro reacted with irony this Tuesday (23/07) to the expression of concern by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva about the conduct of the Chavista regime in the presidential elections scheduled for next Sunday.

On Monday, Lula said he was “scared” by Maduro’s threat that Venezuela would be the scene of a “bloodbath” if Chavismo loses the election. Maduro also tried to downplay his threat as a “reflection.”

“I didn’t tell lies, I just made a reflection. Whoever was scared should drink some chamomile tea, because the people of Venezuela are cured of fear and know what I’m saying. In Venezuela, peace, popular power, and perfect civic-military-police union will triumph. There’s no such thing here.” [Javier] Milei,” Maduro said at a campaign event broadcast on state channel VTV, without directly mentioning Lula.

According to the Venezuelan opposition, which leads the polls, Maduro’s threat is a tactic to provoke abstention among those who defend his departure from power.

Lula: “Whoever loses has to leave”

“I was shocked by that statement,” Lula said in an interview with foreign journalists, in which he revealed that he spoke with Maduro twice to warn him that “if he wants to contribute to solving the problem of economic growth in Venezuela and the return of those who left, he has to respect the democratic process.”

Lula – an ally who in recent months has begun to criticize the Venezuelan leader – added that, in a democracy, “whoever loses receives a shower of votes, not a bloodbath”, and that “Maduro has to learn that, when you win, you stay, and when you lose, you leave and prepare for other elections”.

Maduro, who insists he will remain at the head of the government, said he had “saved” Venezuela from a “civil war” several times, without detailing when and under what circumstances.

“I said that if right-wing extremists, Bolsonaro supporters, followers of Milei and Hitler came to political power in Venezuela, there would be a bloodbath. And it’s not that I’m making this up, no, it’s just that we already had a bloodbath on February 27th and 28th.” [de 1989, em referência ao famoso Caracazo]”, added Maduro.

On July 16, at a campaign rally in Caracas, the Venezuelan leader warned that there could be a “bloodbath” in Venezuela if Chavismo did not win the elections. “The fate of Venezuela in the 21st century depends on our victory on July 28. If you do not want Venezuela to fall into a bloodbath, into a fratricidal civil war that is the product of the fascists, we will guarantee the greatest success, the greatest electoral victory for our people,” Maduro stated.

Amorim as an observer

Maduro’s statement drew widespread criticism as it was seen as a political strategy to scare voters away from voting for the presidential candidate of Venezuela’s majority opposition, former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia.

The opposition leader thanked Lula for his support for “a peaceful and widely respected electoral process in Venezuela.”

González Urrutia said he was “satisfied” with Brazil’s decision to send its former foreign minister and current adviser on international affairs, Celso Amorim, as an observer of the electoral process next Sunday.

“The world is watching and following us,” added the candidate, who leads the polls, according to most surveys, and who will face nine competitors, including Maduro, who is seeking a second re-election.

For Lula, Sunday’s elections will be “the only opportunity” for Venezuela to “return to normality” and reintegrate into the regional and international community.

In addition to Amorim, Brazil will send two observers from the Electoral Court to Venezuela. Lula has already advocated for a large presence of international observers and has publicly expressed his concern about the veto on the candidacy of opposition candidate María Corina Machado, who was later replaced as candidate by González Urrutia.

as (Efe, Lusa)