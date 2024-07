Venezuelan dictator provoked Brazilian president after he said he was “scared” by threat of “bloodbath” | Photo: EFE/Miraflores Palace Press Office

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro mocked Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who on Monday (22) had said he was “scared” by the Venezuelan leader’s statement that there will be a “bloodbath” and a “fratricidal civil war” if he loses Sunday’s (28) presidential election.

“I didn’t tell lies. I just made a reflection. Whoever got scared, should have a cup of chamomile tea,” said Maduro, without mentioning Lula’s name, at a rally on Tuesday (23) in Caracas.

This time, he spoke of peace, but once again conditioned it on the victory of Chavismo. “In Venezuela, peace, popular power and perfect civic-military-police union will triumph. Do you want peace? Here is Nicolás,” said the dictator, according to information from the Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

“There will be peace before, during and after July 28. Perpetual peace, and on July 28 we will open the floodgates to the consolidation of economic recovery,” said Maduro.

Maduro spoke for the first time of a civil war if he is defeated by opposition leader Edmundo González at a rally in Caracas last week. Yesterday, he repeated the threat at a campaign rally in the state of Trujillo.

Lula’s statement about being “scared” by Maduro’s talk about a “bloodbath” was given in an interview with news agencies on Monday at the Planalto Palace.

“Whoever loses the elections gets a vote shower. Maduro has to learn: when you win, you stay; when you lose, you leave,” said the president.