Nicolás Maduro meets with Dilma Rousseff in China | Photo: EFE/Disclosure/Press Miraflores

On a trip to China, the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, met with Dilma Rousseff, current president of the New Development Bank (NDB) – also called the Brics Bank. The meeting was recorded by the Venezuelan president on his social networks this Sunday (10).

“Venezuela aspires to be able to establish a virtuous relationship with the Brics Bank and, sooner or later, we will be part of this great family, where we can contribute to the Venezuelan experience and integrate ourselves in this effort that marks the destiny of humanity”, he tweeted Maduro, whose interest is to make Venezuela also become a member of BRICS.

Currently the group of countries includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and next year, Brics will have six more members: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran. Maduro, at the beginning of August, sent a request for Venezuela to join Brics, but the country was not accepted into the bloc this time.

Even with the initial denial, Maduro continues with his campaign, traveling to China, where he has been since Friday (8). He classified the meeting with Dilma as “extraordinary”. “In Venezuela [vocês] they have a partner, an ally and a friend. We see with great admiration the Brics geopolitical process, which is a powerful engine for articulating the new world”, he added.