Venezuelan President met in Caracas with the head of Lula’s special advisory service on Wednesday (8.Mar)

the president of Bolivarian Republic of VenezuelaNicolás Maduro, met on Wednesday (8.Mar.2023) with the head of the special advisory of the Presidency of the Republic, Celso Amorim.

In a post on Twitter, the Venezuelan released images alongside the Brazilian and said that the meeting served to renew the “Union Agreements” between countries.

“I had a pleasant meeting with the Delegation of the Federative Republic of Brazil, headed by Celso Amorim. We are committed to renewing our union and solidarity agreements that guarantee the growth and well-being of Venezuela and Brazil.”wrote Maduro.

Relations between Brazil and Venezuela had been suspended under the government of Jair Messiah Bolsonaro (PL). He did not recognize the Maduro administration, but the self-proclaimed president, Juan Guaidó.

On May 5, 2020, Bolsonaro ordered the removal of 4 Brazilian diplomats and 11 employees working at the country’s embassy and consulates.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had already said on January 23, 2023 that the South American neighbor would again be treated “normally, how all countries want to be treated”.