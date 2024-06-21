A report by the American think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) released in May pointed to the possibility of Venezuela invading neighboring Guyana after the July 28 presidential election, with the aim of taking the focus off the national and international outrage at a (probable) fraudulent result.

Venezuela claims to have sovereignty over Essequibo, a region of almost 160 thousand square kilometers that corresponds to 70% of Guyana’s territory.

Analysts consider that the dictator Nicolás Maduro would hardly be able to wage a war against the Guyanese, but the escalation of the Chavista regime’s rhetoric has increased concern that a military offensive will occur.

The CSIS report describes the hypothesis raised by many analysts that the aggressive speech for the seizure of Essequibo aims to divert attention from the political, social and economic crisis in Venezuela.

“From this premise, [especialistas] argue that the importance of Essequibo may decrease after Maduro’s ‘re-election’. On the contrary, the course of action that Maduro will follow after July 28th could prove to be even more dangerous”, warned the American think tank.

“Instead of moderating rhetoric, Maduro may be tempted to intensify both rhetoric and action related to Essequibo, in a veritable strategy to manufacture a regional crisis in the aftermath of a stolen election,” CSIS said.

“In such a scenario of post-election crisis, Venezuela’s rhetoric runs the risk of crossing a Rubicon beyond which it cannot return without taking some type of action against Guyana,” he added.

In the same report, the CSIS said that Chavista’s fiery speech about Essequibo, the construction of infrastructure and the allocation of troops and military equipment that Venezuela is carrying out near the border with Guyana are “collaborating to institutionalize a feeling of perpetual pre-emptive position. -war”.

Tension with Guyana increased in May

An international decision at the end of the 19th century determined that the Essequibo belonged to the United Kingdom, from which Guyana gained independence in 1966. That year, an agreement was signed for the dispute with Venezuela to be resolved by an international court, which was never it happened.

A demand from Guyana for the case to be decided by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been pending since 2018.

The dispute became more tense from December last year, when, in a questioned referendum, Venezuela approved measures for the annexation of Essequibo. Since then, Chavismo has approved the creation of a Venezuelan state and a security area in the area, among other measures.

In May, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López announced the deployment of “air patrols” after the United States announced the overflight of two Navy planes over Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, and its surroundings. The Guyanese government then placed its agencies on alert.

The CSIS report pointed out that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Fanb), Venezuela’s armed forces, accumulated a lot of power under Chavismo, and that Maduro “expects to receive several things in return” for this prominence.

These “rewards” would include the repression of opponents and “guaranteeing the security of his regime” after a likely fraudulent electoral victory on July 28. On the other hand, backtracking on the demand for Essequibo could make Fanb turn against it, CSIS argued.

“Even if Maduro were to reach a lopsided deal with Guyana for access to offshore oil blocks, he would likely not be able to easily de-escalate and quickly dismantle institutions like the new Comprehensive Defense Operations Zone tasked with managing Essequibo,” the think tank explained.

“To do so would provoke fierce resistance from the armed forces, which have seen their stature grow in Venezuelan politics and society, while at the same time eagerly embracing their role as the vanguard of Venezuela’s claims to sovereignty over a territory long denied.” , he stated.

In other words, even if he were willing to reconsider the issue, the dictator could still be pushed into conflict. “He aroused nationalist passions without providing an escape valve”, justified the CSIS.

Military analyst does not believe that Venezuela will invade Guyana

However, military analysts disagree with the American think tank and remain skeptical about the possibility of Venezuela invading Guyana.

Last year, when the referendum on the annexation of Essequibo was announced by the Chavista dictatorship, retired colonel and military analyst Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho told People’s Gazette who did not believe in a Venezuelan offensive for three main reasons: the scrapped structure of the Fanb, the likely reaction of the United States in the event of an invasion and the fact that two of Maduro’s major allies (Russia and Iran) are focused on other conflicts, in Ukraine and in the Middle East.

In a new interview with the reporter, Gomes Filho maintained this assessment. “I do not believe that Venezuela intends to invade Guyana, as conditions have not changed significantly since last year,” he explained.

Regarding the mobilization described in the CSIS report, the analyst stated that it “aims to present the Venezuelan armed forces, before public opinion in the country itself, as a military instrument capable of acting in line with the regime’s rhetoric”.

“In other words, as a military instrument capable of guaranteeing the annexation of the Essequibo region. It would not make sense for the inflammatory rhetoric of political leaders not to be accompanied by corresponding military action,” said Gomes Filho. In other words: the objective would be to make propaganda, not real preparations for a war.

Although he does not believe in an invasion, the expert pointed out that there is a chance that Chavismo will try to create some factoid related to Essequibo before the election.

“I do not rule out the possibility that, during the electoral campaign, there will be some bombastic announcement, or the exploitation/fabrication of an incident that could generate a military movement – ​​like what was seen last year – in order to galvanize patriotic sentiment/ nationalist on the eve of the election,” he explained.

With polls and international pressure giving Chavismo the greatest risk in years of finally being dethroned, the dispute for Essequibo could have decisive chapters in the coming weeks.