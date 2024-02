Iván Simonovis in image from 2019 | Photo: EFE/ Lenin Nolly

The former head of intelligence and security of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, Iván Simonovis, accused this Wednesday (21) the Nicolás Maduro regime of being behind the disappearance of former Venezuelan lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday in Santiago, capital of Chile.

Ojeda is a political asylum seeker from Gabriel Boric's government and was part of a group of officers who were expelled from the Venezuelan Armed Forces for an alleged “conspiracy” against Maduro.

Simonovis, who currently lives in Miami, USA, was the first to report the case of the soldier's disappearance through his account on X (formerly Twitter). In an interview with the Chilean news website Ex-Antehe stated that what happened to Ojeda Moreno was a “clean extraction” operation, planned by intelligence agents of the Venezuelan regime.

The opponent claims that the former Venezuelan soldier was taken by individuals, who he says were from the Venezuelan intelligence service, who pretended to be Chilean public servants and who then abandoned the vehicle used in the operation.

In the interview, Simonovis also raised the hypothesis that Maduro could have hired the faction known as Tren de Aragua, which is one of the largest drug trafficking groups in Venezuela, to carry out this work. According to him, this “would make it difficult to prove the Venezuelan government's involvement in the case” and “avoid the diplomatic complications that could arise” if it is proven that Ojeda was taken to Venezuela.

The former intelligence chief also said that this is an extremely delicate and complex situation and that no government could accept another country kidnapping a person within its territory.

Still in the interview, Simonovis said that Ojeda's wife and sister were taken to give a statement to the Chilean police, and that this is the only concrete information we have about the case. So far, there are no leads on Ojeda's whereabouts. Chilean authorities have reinforced border security and say they are investigating the case, without ruling out any hypothesis.