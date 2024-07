Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores at a civic-military event, Caracas | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro redoubled his threats this Saturday (20) against a possible defeat in the presidential elections scheduled for next Sunday (28). At a rally in Maturín, the same city where, hours earlier, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado had been welcomed by thousands of Venezuelans, the dictator said that the presidential election would be a choice between “peace or war”. On Tuesday (16), Maduro had already threatened Venezuelans, saying that the country would plunge into a “bloodbath” if his reelection was not confirmed at the polls.

“On July 28, the future of Venezuela will be decided for the next 50 years, whether it will be a Venezuela of peace or a Venezuela of turmoil, violence and conflict. Peace or war,” the dictator warned. Maduro also said that his defeat would represent the end of the “welfare state” left by Hugo Chávez, and the beginning of a “Venezuela of elites, with the people excluded and everything privatized.”

Opinion polls show that Maduro is behind the candidate of the majority opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia. A survey by the Center for Political and Governmental Studies of the Andrés Bello Catholic University (CEPyG-UCAB) and the company Delphos shows the opposition candidate with 59.1% of voting intentions, while Maduro appears with 24.6%.

Still, the dictator said he is ahead in the electoral race, and said that the opposition will claim fraud when his victory is confirmed. “From now on, they want to claim fraud. They know the truth, the street knows the truth, the people know the truth. We are winning and winning. She [Corina Machado] knows this and the foreigners know this”, he stated.