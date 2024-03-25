The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, announced this March 25 the officialization of his status as presidential candidate before the National Electoral Council (CNE), in search of his third consecutive term. On the other side, the main opposition front reported complications in registering her candidate, Corina Yoris, -who replaced María Corina Machado-, when the deadline for registering candidacies is about to expire. The registration deadline is this Monday, March 25 at midnight.

However, on the closing day, President Nicolás Maduro did manage to make his candidacy official after appearing at the headquarters of the electoral body, accompanied by his followers, who were participating in a demonstration called by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) to support to the president in his race for continuity in power.

Chávez's successor joins at least ten other candidates, who will seek to be chosen by the Venezuelan citizens in the next presidential elections, on July 28.

Juan Alvarado, José Brito, Javier Bertucci, Antonio Ecarri and Benjamí Rausseo are some of the most prominent names who will compete with the current president in the presidential ballots.

The happiness of the last day of presidential registrations does not extend to all areas of the Venezuelan political spectrum.

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the most popular opposition coalition in the country, has pointed out the existence of obstacles to officially registering its candidate, Corina Yoris, chosen by that bloc to replace María Colina Machado, who, despite having overwhelmingly won the dissident primaries, she was politically disqualified by Venezuelan courts until 2036.

“We have exhausted all possibilities (…) Not only the name of Corina Yoris is being denied, but that of any citizen who wants to run,” said the opposition candidate during a press conference, where her party requested a temporary extension of three days to be able to officially register Yoris. The request has not been addressed by the CNE.

News in development…