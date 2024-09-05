Thursday, September 5, 2024, 10:15











Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday night, early Tuesday morning in Spain, that security forces have arrested several people who are behind “fascist plans” in the country amid the crisis unleashed after the presidential elections held at the end of July, in which the president won amid allegations of fraud by the opposition.

Maduro has stressed that several “criminals” have been arrested and has stated that the authorities will soon provide details about them, as reported by the Venezuelan television network Globovisión.

“You will know in the next few hours or days the criminal plans that we are carrying out, right now in real time, revealing the criminals that we are capturing. They are fascist plans,” he said.

In this regard, he stressed that the arrests are being carried out thanks to the work of the Intelligence Services and the information provided by “the people”, before specifying that among the plans there were actions to affect the right to health of patients.

Maduro said the suspects were seeking to disrupt care at hospitals and health centers, especially for people receiving dialysis, before highlighting that a bone marrow transplant was carried out at the El Llanito health center amid the recent blackout, according to Venezuela’s state news agency, AVN.

National blackout



On August 30, 90% of the country experienced a nationwide blackout, an event that the Minister of Communications and Information, Freddy Ñáñez, attributed to “sabotage against the electrical system” and a new “desperate and blind measure” to destabilize Venezuela.

The elections in late July ended with Maduro’s victory amid opposition accusations of massive fraud. Opposition leaders María Corina Machado and Edmundo González claim that the latter was the real winner of the elections. International governments critical of Maduro are still demanding the detailed disclosure of the electoral results.