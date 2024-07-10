“Here they know me as Gallo Pinto, but abroad they are already calling me Nico G.” That was the punchline of an attempted joke made by President Nicolás Maduro at a campaign event last Sunday in Petare, east of Caracas. The president, accustomed to joking with inaccurate information, said that Colombian singer Karol G had given him a song for the battle he is fighting to be re-elected for a second time as president on July 28. The episode was spread as just another comment by a head of state who is on television every day. But the artist’s team was forced to deny it.

“The statements made by politicians or political parties that have mentioned that Karol has sent songs for campaigns are not true,” Karol G’s representatives responded to the newspaper. The Colombian“Karol’s music has never been used for such purposes. We deny these claims,” ​​they added.

Maduro said that the song that the singer had made for him would be released in the next few days. He simulated a dance to say that he was preparing for it. A couple of weeks ago, at another political event in the state of Carabobo, in the center of the country, one of the songs by the Colombian artist was played during the rally. Maduro and Governor Rafael Lacava, a close ally of the Chavista leader and a fan of reggaeton, danced to the song. BitternessIn the videos that circulated on social media, the two politicians attempt a choreography together while Karol G says in her resentful reggaeton: “On the outside I laugh, but on the inside I am broken.”

When the so-called Bichota came to Venezuela for the first time earlier this year, Maduro also took the opportunity to talk about her. What happened at Karol G’s concert was the title of an episode of his podcast in which Lacava was a guest. In that space he said that he himself had to put order in the access to the stadium where the concerts were held. “On the networks they said that the police were repressing. Lies! They informed me that there were about 2,000 people, some with tickets and others who wanted to enter, and I gave the order that, in an organized way, they should let all those people in.”

Despite Maduro’s flirtation with the possibility of having Karol G write a song for him, the president lacks a theme and a unique slogan for this electoral contest, which he enters with the lowest levels of approval, according to most of the pollsters with experience in Venezuela. There are different colors and symbols. There are roosters, hearts, the silhouette of Chavez with a beret, Super Mustache. A couple of months ago, the state television station Tves launched the M Factor reality show to choose the song that would be used during the campaign that officially began. Each week, on the program, a shortlist of five participants presented a song in different genres dedicated to Maduro. Twelve winners have already been chosen, whose prize is to accompany the candidate in his events. At the start of the campaign last week, however, Maduro began the event with an old song, the catchy anthem Chavez, heart of the people from 2012, when the deceased former president’s last campaign took place.

