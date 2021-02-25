Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday, February 23, said that the Bolivarian Republic will never again enter into deals or dialogue with the European Union, unless it changes the sanctions policy.

The Venezuelan leader also commented on the announcement on Wednesday of the head of the EU diplomatic mission in the country persona non grata in response to the European Union’s decision to expand the sanctions list on Venezuela to include high-ranking military officials, members of the National Electoral Council and members of the new parliament.

“We didn’t want to do this because we want to have better relations with the whole of Europe, but we cannot accept that someone attacks Venezuela, imposes sanctions against Venezuela,” Maduro quotes.RIA News“.

The President stressed that the EU has imposed sanctions against the opposition, which participated in the elections, against the judiciary and the armed forces. According to him, after interference in the internal affairs of the republic, what else could the European Union expect.

“That we will thank them for the fact that they attack us? Not. We were looking for a dialogue, and important steps were taken to restore dialogue between the opposition and Chavism. But in this way – no – either you will correct (your position – Ed.), Or there will never be any deal with you, any kind of dialogue, gentlemen from the European Union, so that you know that Venezuela knows how to respond to threats, where no matter how they come, ”he said.

Finally, Maduro invited the European Union to the country, on condition of “respect for Venezuela and democracy.”

Earlier that day, the European Union said that it regrets the decision to expel its ambassador from Venezuela and calls on the authorities of this country to reconsider this decision. Venezuela will be able to overcome the ongoing crisis only through negotiations and dialogue, the EU noted.

On February 24, European Union representative Isabel Brilante Pedroso was declared persona non grata by the Venezuelan authorities and received 72 hours to leave the country. The expulsion decision was made in response to EU sanctions against Caracas.

On February 22, the European Union expanded the sanctions list. Venezuela has also been affected by the new restrictions; 55 people are now blacklisted.

In particular, there were the chairman of the Venezuelan National Electoral Council Indira Alfonso, the vice-chairman of the NIS Leonardo Morales, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Venezuelan Armed Forces, Admiral Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, as well as members of the National Assembly and judges.

IN Venezuelan Foreign Ministry condemned the “arbitrary” EU sanctions, which “have no legal basis in the norms of international law”.