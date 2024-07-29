The Venezuelan leader received 51.2% of the valid votes; he has been in government since 2013 and will lead the country for another 6 years

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) was re-elected for another 6-year term in the elections held on Sunday (28.Jul.2024). The Chavista has been in power since 2013. The Venezuelan will take office in January 2025. The announcement was made by CNE (National Electoral Council), at around 1:15 am (Brasília time) this Monday (29th July).

With 80% of the votes counted, Maduro obtained 51.2% of the votes (5,150,092), against 44% (4,445,978) for the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right). Other candidates obtained 462,704, with 4.6% of the votes.

Maduro’s victory represents a maintenance of chavismo in Venezuela. The political movement is associated with former President Hugo Chávez, who ruled the country from 1999 to 2013. After Chávez’s death in March 2013, the Venezuelan leader became the ideology’s successor.

Proponents see Chavismo as a revolutionary movement that aims to build a more just and equitable society. However, there are criticisms for centralizing power in the hands of the president – ​​Maduro is considered authoritarian – and for leading the country into an economic crisis.

Maduro’s election campaign was marked by controversies that became internationally popular. The president was accused of preventing two opposition candidates, María Corina Machado, leader of the opposition, and Corina Yoris, both from the Democratic Unitary Platform, from running in the election.

On April 24, he was criticized after releasing a ballot paper on which his photo and name appeared 13 times. In response, he said the system was based on the performance of parties in parliamentary elections.

During the campaign, Maduro made statements publicly pledging to respect the election results in response to concerns from the opposition and international observers about the integrity of the electoral process. However, he claimed that González was planning a coup.

In addition, he made speeches in the final stretch of the campaign that suggested that he would not accept if the opposition candidate won the election. On June 18, for example, he said that the country could end up in “blood bath” It is “civil war” with his defeat.

According to Thaís Batista, researcher at OPSA (South American Political Observatory), Venezuela is not considered a dictatorship, despite Maduro having shown himself to be an authoritarian leader.

“Intervention in opposition parties is another clear example of an authoritarian stance. Venezuela is going through a process of erosion of its democracy, but elections are still being held.”, he said to Poder360.

With the victory, Maduro will lead the Executive until 2030, totaling 17 years as president of Venezuela. Thaís Batista believes that the reelection of the Venezuelan leader in the country reflects the consequences of the collapse of the regime, in which traditional elites were in power.

“The success of PSUV maintenance [Partido Socialista Unido da Venezuela] in power for so long can be attributed to this issue of social policies adopted during the governments of Chávez and Maduro, which formed a large base of people who support the government to this day.and”, said the researcher.

Despite the election victory, Nicolás Maduro’s government faces strong criticism, especially in relation to the economy (read more below).

WHO IS NICOLÁS MADURO

In addition to leading the Executive for 11 years, the president has an extensive political career. He has been involved in left-wing movements since his youth, influenced by his father, Nicolás Maduro García.

Born on November 23, 1962 in Caracas, Nicolás Maduro Moros worked as a Metrobús driver in the capital before pursuing a political career. He is currently married to Cilia Flores, a former lawyer for Chavez and current member of the PSUV party. He has a son from his first marriage, Nicolás Maduro Guerra.

The Venezuelan leader began to deepen his involvement in labor movements when he became involved in the Board of Directors. He later founded the Caracas Metro Union.

His political career gained momentum in the 1990s, with involvement in the MBR-200 (Bolivarian Revolutionary Movement 200). The group unsuccessfully attempted to overthrow President Carlos Andrés Pérez in 1992, which resulted in the arrest of Hugo Chávez, then leader of the MBR-200.

After Chávez assumed the presidency in 1999, Maduro entered politics the same year. He became a member of the National Constituent Assembly, contributing to the creation of a new Constitution, which is in force in the country to this day.

He was a member of the National Constituent Assembly and president of the National Assembly. In 2006, he became Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela.

In 2012, he became vice president, assuming the presidency in 2013 after Chávez’s death. In total, there are 25 years inserted in the Venezuelan political context.

LEGITIMACY OF REELECTION

Venezuelan elections are viewed with great distrust by international authorities. The country received observers to evaluate the election, including members of the UN (United Nations) and the Carter Center in the United States. Initially, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) was going to monitor the process, but withdrew after Maduro criticized the Brazilian electoral system.

In March, the CNE announced that it had invited CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), CARICOM (Caribbean Community), the African Union, the European Union, UN experts, BRICS and the Carter Center to observe the elections. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil announced on July 11 that the country would receive more than 635 observers.



The organ, however, cancelled the invitation to the European Union in May. The decision came after the European bloc extended the validity of sanctions against Venezuela until January 10, 2025, the date of the inauguration of the elected president.

The group of observers banned from following the elections was made up of former presidents Mireya Moscoso (Panama), Miguel Ángel Rodríguez (Costa Rica), Jorge Quiroga (Bolivia) and Vicente Fox (Mexico), all members of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (Grupo Idea) and critics of the Maduro government.

In addition, 10 congressmen and MEPs from the Spanish Popular Party (PP), as well as a parliamentarian from Colombia and another from Ecuador, filed for deportation upon arriving at Maiquetía airport, which serves Caracas.

RELATIONSHIP WITH BRAZIL

Since being elected to his 3rd term as president in 2023, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) reestablished Brazil’s ties with Venezuela, which were broken during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and endorsed the image of the Venezuelan president before the world.

The relationship between the PT member and Hugo Chávez’s heir suffered when the ruler of the neighboring country tried to organize the annexation of Essequibo, a region of the territory of Guyana, at the end of 2023. It was shaken again last week, after Maduro said, without mentioning Lula, that anyone who was scared by his prediction of a “blood bath” if he is defeated in the elections, he would take a “chamomile tea”.

The Brazilian government closely followed the Venezuelan’s movements on the eve of the presidential election.

Lula sent his special advisor for international affairs, Celso Amorim, to the neighboring country to monitor the electoral process. As one of the few representatives of governments and the international community, the former Brazilian foreign minister’s performance gained weight.

The presence of the former foreign minister reinforced Brazil’s position as an ally and a key player in the attempt to ensure a democratic process in the country. Any statement by Amorim and reaction by the Lula government will have an impact on how other countries may react to the election result.

Therefore, Maduro’s increase in tone against Lula in recent days was met with irritation by the PT’s advisors, who chose not to respond to the criticism to avoid an escalation of the tension already existing in the election.

The relationship between the two presidents dates back to the first governments of the PT member (2003-2010) when he was one of the main allies of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez in Latin America. The support was transferred to Maduro, Chávez’s successor and considered his protégé.

ECONOMY

Venezuela is currently in a critical state, especially in relation to its economy. The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) has shrunk by 62.5% over the course of a decade under Maduro’s presidency.

In 2021, 68% of Venezuela’s population was living in extreme poverty, and the country’s inflation rate of 190% last year was one of the highest in the world. Since 2013, the country has seen an 11% population decline, largely due to the exodus of Venezuelans.

Alex Agostinichief economist at the credit rating agency Austin Ratingmade a survey for the Poder360 with the main economic data from Venezuela. Read below:

According to Agostini, the numbers reflect the errors of an authoritarian policy. “An authoritarian government has all these effects on the economy. Hyperinflation, recession, increased poverty, among others. There are several factors that put the country behind”he declares.

In the analysis of Thais Batistaresearcher at OPSA (South American Political Observatory), the Maduro government has “difficulties in adapting” to circumstantial changes. “It cannot be denied that there is wear and tear on the party, the government and Maduro, due to the external and internal political situations of economic crisis and sanctions”it says.

The expert says that while the current president may have wanted to continue Hugo Chávez’s social policies, he was faced with a different scenario that “limited their political options” and its capacity for action.

“Hugo Chávez’s government developed during the so-called ‘pink wave’ in Latin America, when commodity prices, including oil, were on the rise. There was an international demand for products from the region, and this international economic boom benefited Latin American countries.”he says.

“Maduro, on the other hand, took office at the end of this wave, facing crises whose effects began to reach peripheral countries. Venezuela began to feel the fall in the price of oil, which impacted the entire economy of the country.”it says.

Venezuela’s economy, however, has shown signs of growth this year and last, which, according to Carolina Silva Pedroso, could imply a sense of certain stability that could help Maduro on Sunday (28.Jul).

“These indicators bring significant relief to an economy that has been plagued by a deep crisis for over a decade, which consequently has a direct impact on people’s lives, particularly inflation.”it says.“It brings a relative sense of stability and that, perhaps, it is the beginning of the end of the crisis”he says.

This report was produced by journalism intern Ana Sanches Mião under the supervision of writer Jessica Cardoso and assistant editor Isadora Albernaz.