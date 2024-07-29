Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro said on Monday (29) that an attempted coup d’état of a “fascist nature” is underway, amid questions about his re-election, announced in the early hours of the morning by the National Electoral Council (CNE) and rejected by the opposition and much of the international community.

“They are trying to impose a coup d’état in Venezuela, again, of a fascist and counterrevolutionary nature,” said Maduro during the proclamation ceremony as re-elected president, at the CNE headquarters, in Caracas.

The president of the CNE, Chavista Elvis Amoroso, said during the proclamation ceremony that “the presidential election took place in a climate of respect, peace and democratic participation, although some tried to generate violence.” He repeated that “there were many attacks” on the electoral system, without specifying in what form they occurred.

According to Amoroso, with the “technical, moral and ethical capacity” of the CNE, “all obstacles were overcome”.

Maduro said that this is “the same film” and “with a similar script” to the one experienced in 2018, in which “the protagonists” are “the same”: on one side, “the people who want peace” and, on the other, “the elites full of a counterrevolutionary, fascist project, tied to the American empire”.

The dictator claimed that “they are rehearsing the first failed steps to destabilize Venezuela” and impose “again” a “mantle of aggression and damage”, a “kind of movie [Juan] Guaidó 2.0”, in reference to the period in which the opposition leader declared himself interim president of the country, a mandate recognized by around 50 countries but which he was never able to exercise, without institutions and real power.

“I say to the conspirators, those involved and those who support this operation against Venezuelan democracy that we already know the film and that this time there will be no weakness whatsoever. This time, in Venezuela, the Constitution will be respected, the law will be respected and neither hatred, nor fascism, nor lies, nor manipulation will be imposed,” said Maduro.

According to the dictator, “the same far-right, the same groups led by American imperialism, the same countries” are behind this coup plan.

This statement was made minutes after nine countries (Uruguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic) called for an urgent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) to discuss the results of the elections in Venezuela.

Other nations have also expressed concern over opposition allegations of fraud, while calling on authorities to ensure transparency in the process and allow for a detailed vote count.

