Former president mocks comparison with Venezuelan after criticizing Brazilian electoral system

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked this Wednesday (24.Jul.2024) a publication from the news portal Uol who called it “bolsonarista” the statement by the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), who criticized the Brazilian electoral system – something that is also done by the former president.

“Maduro is my friend. kkkkkkkkkkkkk,” said Bolsonaro on his X profile (ex-Twitter) when commenting on the journalist’s column Rachel Landim.

Without presenting evidence, Maduro criticized on Tuesday (23.Jul) the electoral systems of Brazil, the United States and Colombia for not auditing the process. He said that his country has the “best electoral system in the world”.

“Where else in the world do they do this? In the United States? The electoral system is unauditable. In Brazil? They don’t audit a single record. In Colombia? They don’t audit a single record.” declared.

Watch (1min55s):

TSE

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) spoke out this Wednesday (24th July) regarding the statement and said that the Ballot Bulletin is a report “fully auditable”. The Electoral Court iHe also reported that he will not send two more observers to monitor the Venezuelan election.

The stages of the electoral process are monitored by organizations and political parties. The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) preferred not to comment on the matter.