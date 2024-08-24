Saturday, August 24, 2024, 3:10 p.m.











The Venezuelan regime is moving towards a hardline autocracy. The constant calls from the international community to return to the path of democracy and electoral transparency are having the opposite effect to that desired by the European Union, the United States or the OAS. After the Supreme Court validated the victory at the polls of Nicolás Maduro, Parliament has announced that it will ban parties that do not recognise the ruling from future elections. The Attorney General’s Office has also announced that it will summon the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, for an alleged usurpation of the functions of the National Electoral Commission.

For the opposition, the regime is writing the perfect script to eliminate any kind of internal resistance. In just a week, it has approved two laws to supervise NGOs and raise the charges that can be classified as “hate” and “terrorism” crimes. In light of these charges, many of those arrested in the demonstrations against the apparent electoral fraud held in Venezuela after the elections on July 28 have already been imprisoned.

Possible arrest



The last step now could be the possible arrest of Edmundo González, who the Attorney General, Tarek Walliam, plans to summon this weekend. “He has to come to this summons to speak about his responsibility before, during and after July 28,” the prosecutor warned. The accusation has certain bizarre overtones. William plans to charge the opposition candidate for publishing copies of the electoral records, a task that “corresponds” exclusively to the National Electoral Commission, which, paradoxically, refuses to make them public. The records give González victory over Maduro by a wide margin of more than three million votes.

Since the opposition called the president’s victory a fraud, the Attorney General’s Office has been looking into the arrests of Edmundo Edmundo González and María Coriña Machado, leader of the Democratic Unitary Platform coalition. Tarek William believes that the confirmation of the results by the Supreme Court, a body formed by supporters of the government, validates his ability to formalize the accusations. “He will have to answer, he will have to face up to it,” said the prosecutor regarding the candidate, who remains in hiding. For two weeks, both he and Corina Machado have been in a “safe haven” to avoid suffering the same fate as two dozen opposition officials who have been imprisoned.

González called on the international community on Friday to redouble its efforts to remain “firm” in “the defense” of Venezuelan democracy. He also called on “all social and political organizations, even those that did not” join his electoral project, to “unite” and ensure that the government “respects the decision that Venezuelans expressed with their vote.” In the opinion of the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform, it is essential that countries and international organizations maintain pressure and demand “transparency” from Maduro because “peace is at stake.”

General compliance



The future of critical parties also seems to be at stake. Jorge Rodríguez, leader of the ruling United Socialist Party and president of the National Assembly, has announced an upcoming reform of the legislation on political parties. The change will force the parties to recognise the validity of the Supreme Court ruling on the last elections or risk not being able to participate in any future elections.

The Speaker of Parliament stated that, although the power to veto falls to the Supreme Court or the National Electoral Commission, the House could enact a law prohibiting the registration of parties before elections, under the argument that “a fascist man or woman” should not run for public office. The ruling party has its own very broad concept of what traditionally defines fascism, since it has so far included opposition leaders, demonstrations against electoral fraud and critical groups.

In a statement, the Government of Caracas has addressed Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay as “countries complicit in criminal violence” following Maduro’s victory.