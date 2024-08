Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R.

The Independent Trade Union Alliance (ASI) workers’ union of Venezuela released a statement on its social media this Tuesday (20) alarming where it denounces practices of political persecution and violations of labor rights by Venezuelan state institutions controlled by the Nicolás Maduro regime.

According to the statement, since the presidential elections of July 28, when the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela fraudulently re-elected the dictator Maduro, there has been an intensification of dismissals without just cause, compulsory retirements and forced resignations of public servants and union leaders who expressed their opposition to the Chavista regime.

The ASI complaint points out that these actions are being carried out without due legal procedure and without guaranteeing the right to defense of the employees. The statement details that such measures are contrary to the principles established in the Venezuelan Constitution and international conventions, which guarantee the rights of workers.

As the ASI stated in its statement, the Chavista regime has been firing civil servants for entirely political reasons. In the document, the Trade Union Alliance also criticizes the lack of effective measures to combat violence and harassment against civil servants in the workplace, which, according to the organization, further aggravates the crisis faced by Venezuelan workers.

The trade union center demands in its statement that the Venezuelan State stop all forms of political persecution and aggression against workers and union leaders, both in the public and private sectors.