“I reiterate the call to the investors of the world, all the gas that Europe needs, we have it in Venezuela”, tweeted Maduro | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reinforced this Wednesday (17) an invitation to international entrepreneurs in the energy sector to invest in the country, which has one of the “largest” gas reserves in the world. “I reiterate the call to the world’s investors, all the gas that Europe needs, we have it in Venezuela,” wrote Maduro on his Twitter account.

Maduro recently assured that Venezuela was “certified as the eighth largest gas reserve in the world” and that, in addition, “today it could be certified as the third or fourth largest”, which makes them “a blessed homeland”.

Earlier this month, the Venezuelan government signed an authorization for the export of natural gas liquids from Cardón IV, a joint venture between Repsol of Spain and ENI of Italy. The permission was signed by the Minister of Petroleum and president of the state company PDVSA, Pedro Tellechea, “in the presence of the authorities” of these two major European companies in the energy sector.

In December of last year, Maduro said that “all the crude oil, all the refined products and all the gas needed in other countries for energy stability and the calm and stable functioning of the market are in Venezuela”, which is why he was willing to sign agreements with “all companies” in the sector.

Meanwhile, protests continue in Venezuela over failures in public services, some of them related to “the waiting time for the delivery of gas cylinders and the unequal distribution of domestic gas”, according to the Social Conflicts Observatory, which documented 26 demonstrations in the first four months of the year.