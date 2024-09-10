Maduro calls Dominican President Abinader a thief over seizure of his plane

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has commented on the confiscation of his plane in the Dominican Republic, calling the country’s president Luis Abinader a thief and a bandit. He said this stated during a government meeting.

“They left me without a plane. He is a thief, the president of the Dominican Republic, Abinader, a bandit and a thief,” Maduro said.

The Venezuelan leader stressed that he had spoken to Abinader “face to face” many times and that he would not be able to escape responsibility. He also noted that one day the Dominican people would “send him a bill” for the seizure of the plane.

Earlier, the Dominican Republic authorities, at the request of the United States, detained a second plane linked to the Venezuelan government and President Maduro. “The plane is currently at the international airport and is under surveillance,” the statement said.