Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro | Photo: Henry Chirinos / EFE

In a statement released on Tuesday (13), Nicolás Maduro’s regime has indicated that it was likely carrying out illegal espionage against the United Nations (UN) team of electoral experts during their stay in Venezuela.

The statement released by the Venezuelan regime was a response to the UN report that accused the National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by Chavismo, on Tuesday of not being transparent during the presidential elections on July 28.

In the text, the Chavista regime accuses the United Nations experts of maintaining “frequent contact with officials from the United States Department of State.” The regime also cited information about the experts’ exchanges of messages and phone conversations, something that could only be obtained or accessed through illegal espionage, since there was no warrant against them and they were residing in Venezuela as guests of the Venezuelan dictatorship itself.

The complaint about possible espionage against UN experts was initially made by the Argentine portal Infobaewho highlighted the part of the statement that may have proven such action.

“It is noteworthy that, during their stay in Venezuela, the members of this false panel of experts had frequent direct contact, by telephone and video conferences, with officials from the United States Department of State,” says the excerpt highlighted by the Argentine portal.

Chavismo stated in this statement that UN experts Domenico Tuccinardi, Fernanda Abreu, Roly Dávila, and Maria de Lourdes González had access to “all phases of the electoral process,” which culminated in the declaration of Nicolás Maduro as the winner, a result that is contested by the opposition. Caracas rejected the document produced by the experts, calling it “coup propaganda” and saying that it was motivated by an alleged violent plan by the opposition to destabilize the country.