Rumors about what will happen next April 25 in Bogota They don’t stop circulating. That day A summit promoted by President Gustavo Petro is scheduled to guide the Venezuelan political dialogue, which has been paralyzed for almost a year.

The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, said on Monday that he hopes for the success of the meeting, an issue that he discussed on Sunday in Caracas with Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva in a meeting of more than two hours. He insisted that he has “high expectations.”

“I expressed (to Leyva) all of Venezuela’s support for this summit to energize and revive the entire struggle of our country to achieve the respect for our sovereignty, independence and the definitive lifting of all coercive measures unilateral decisions on Venezuela, based on sovereign political dialogue,” Maduro said in the 1st edition of his new television program called ‘Con Maduro +’.

Precisely about the sanctions that weigh on Venezuela, Petro mentioned this Monday from the United Nations. “The objective of the summit is that there are no sanctions and that there be much more democracy in Venezuela”, stated the Colombian president.

And precisely the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry took the opportunity to reiterate that with sanctions there is no possibility of dialogue with the opposition.

According to the Foreign Ministry, there will be 19 invited countries that will seek to discuss the issue of Venezuela. It was also known that President Petro could meet on April 22 with sectors of the Venezuelan opposition in Bogotá.

The opponent Juan Guaidó, for his part, criticized the summit considering that it is not necessary to lift the sanctions.

“For there to be zero sanctions we need 100% democracy, that we do not have it is the cause of the sanctions. Democracy is built with concrete actions, not with words,” Guaidó wrote on his Twitter.

Eliminating the sanctions extinguishes the possibility of an Agreement and will give the regime a blank check to continue violating Human Rights. ask you Petro, are you going to behave as an ally of Maduro or of the Venezuelans? Will he speak out against political persecution and a free press? — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 17, 2023

