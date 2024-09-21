The president of VenezuelaNicolas Maduro, On Friday, he handed over “evidence” of a crime to the United Nations (UN) resident coordinator in the country, Gianluca Rampolla. alleged conspiracy which, according to the state channel VTV, is being prepared in United States against the Chavista government.

The head of state held a meeting with Rampolla, also the UN humanitarian coordinator in Venezuela, “with the purpose of presenting him with evidence of the conspiracy that is being promoted from “Washington against Caracas, according to the VTV report that was broadcast on Telegram.

The state channel broadcast images of the meeting, which took place hours after a telephone conversation between the president and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Before meeting Rampolla, Maduro – in another televised event – explained that he had committed to Guterres to hold this meeting “to provide him with much more detailed information on the conspiracy that is being promoted from US territory.”

This is a plan “to bring violence and terrorist attacks against Venezuela,” he added.

The Chavista leader denounced that his government is facing “external aggression” after the elections of July 28, in which he was declared the winner, a result that has been questioned inside and outside the country, especially after the accusation of fraud made by the majority opposition.

It is about the “hiring mercenaries to invade the country and assassination attempts” and a campaign on “social networks, in which they even promote the collection of funds to carry out attacks against institutions,” according to Maduro’s warning – the Executive explained in a press release – in his telephone conversation with Guterres.

The president was referring to a campaign promoted by the American military businessman Erik Prince, in which – through social networks – he calls for raising 10 million dollars to “restore democracy” in the South American nation, an initiative that has received more than a million dollars in the last five days, According to the website of this movement

EFE