He Venezuelan government has managed to “intimidate the civilian population and demobilize the political dissent“through acts of violation of human rights that have not been investigated and for which no one has been sanctioned, said today an international investigative mission of the UN.



In this way, the protests have been suffocated, to which the covid-19 pandemic also contributed, prior to which “the latest peak of widespread illegal detentions followed by acts of torture” was documented.

“Nevertheless, serious human rights violations continue to take place in Venezuela. Among them is the arrest of people in the opposition or considered as such,” said the UN Mission to Find the Facts in Venezuela when presenting to the Human Rights Council an oral update of the information it has processed in recent months.

Opposition protesters take part in a protest in memory of the people who have lost their lives in the midst of the protests and of those who remain under arrest and are considered political prisoners.

The president of the mission, Marta Valiñas, referred to data from Local NGOs estimate the current number of political prisoners (civilian and military) at 282, whose access to food and medical treatment and legal defense is restricted, while their relatives suffer harassment.

According to the expert, although the mass protests have been reduced, the unions -particularly in education, health and the steel industry- have become more mobilized criticizing the government, which has led to the persecution of their leaders, who has been accused of terrorism, conspiracy and criminal association.

“The mission is investigating the grounds for these arrests,” said Valiñas, who also denounced the intensification of attacks against the media that do not follow the official discourse and that is revealed in the order to close at least 80 radio stations in 2022 alone, “the largest number of closures of this broadcast medium in the last two decades.”

The mission supported the decision of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court of continue investigating apparent crimes against humanity committed in Venezuela since April 2017, after having gathered evidence that coincides with that collected by the UN instance.

Protests in Venezuela.

Valiñas once again requested the government’s cooperation to continue its proceedings and to authorize the entry into the country of the members of the mission he presides over, to which the Venezuelan ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Héctor Constant Rosales, responded by accusing them of following the instructions from hostile countries such as the United States and those of the European Union.

“We do not take lightly the dangerous practice of systematizing lies and presenting them to the media.“said the representative of the Government of Nicolás Maduro, who emphasized that

Venezuela is fully cooperating with the UN Human Rights Office, which has staff in the country. As soon as he finished his intervention at the session of the Human Rights Council, Constant Rosales withdrew from the room, avoiding listening to the subsequent debate on his country.

