The six Venezuelan opposition figures who have been seeking asylum in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas since March have been caught in the middle of the diplomatic war between Nicolás Maduro and Javier Milei. The Venezuelan government has given the Argentine representatives a maximum of 72 hours, which expires on Thursday, to leave the country. The electricity company cut off the electricity to the Embassy residence on Tuesday, in a new measure of pressure to speed up the withdrawal of staff while street protests are multiplying in rejection of the official results that give Maduro as the winner of the presidential elections. For the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the power cut is part of a campaign of harassment and warns against any measure that endangers the safety of its staff and the Venezuelan citizens under its protection.

In an official letter sent to the Argentine Embassy in Caracas on Monday night, the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Argentine officials to withdraw due to the “interventionist actions and statements by their government to ignore the election results.” Milei was one of the first world leaders to call the Venezuelan elections fraudulent and demanding that Maduro “acknowledge defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death.”

Without a safe conduct to leave the country

The situation is critical, especially for asylum seekers, to whom the Maduro government has refused to grant the safe conduct they have been requesting for four months to leave the country. The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has specified that the guarantees contemplated for the withdrawal of Argentine diplomatic personnel exclude Venezuelan opposition members, who must remain.

Two of the six Venezuelan opposition members who are taking refuge in the official residence of the Argentine embassy in Caracas. Henry Chirinos (EFE)

The Argentine government disagrees and assures that the asylum seekers will leave at the same time as the Argentine diplomats. If not, they risk being arrested. “There is no other decision than to continue protecting them,” stressed the Argentine presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, in a press conference. Adorni admitted that this is an “extremely sensitive” issue and assured that the Foreign Ministry is evaluating the situation minute by minute to see what solution it can find.

The six asylum seekers in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas are Pedro Urruchurtu Noselli, Humberto Villalobos, Claudia Macero, Omar González, Fernando Martínez y Mottola and Magalí Meda. All of them were part of the campaign committee of opposition leader María Corina Machado when she was still running for the presidency, before her candidacy was disqualified by the Chavistas.

Tensions are high due to fears that Venezuelan security forces will storm the embassy. The day after the presidential elections, Venezuelan tactical groups were stationed in front of the building for several hours, but eventually withdrew. Both the Argentine Foreign Ministry and the asylum seekers thanked the dozens of Venezuelans who came to the diplomatic headquarters to oppose the forced entry into the embassy.

“We hold the regime responsible for the siege of this diplomatic headquarters, violating international law and the Caracas Convention on diplomatic asylum and for anything that may happen to us here,” Urruchurtu Noselli denounced on social media. This political scientist, who was the international coordinator of Corina Machado’s campaign, has also denounced in recent hours that “armed officials have been taking photos outside the diplomatic residence.”

On Tuesday, the Argentine Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning “the harassment of its diplomatic headquarters in Caracas following the decision of the Maduro regime to cut off the electricity supply.” It also recalled that the Venezuelan government has the obligation “to safeguard the diplomatic mission’s facilities against intrusions or damage and to preserve its tranquility and dignity.”

