Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 3:01 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The social and political situation in Venezuela is deteriorating as the hours go by and Nicolás Maduro is fleeing headlong. In addition to the repression in the streets, which has already caused several deaths, there is also the strategy of opposition to all the countries that the re-elected president considers to be the executioners or, at least, the judges of his victory.

In an unprecedented decision, he has ordered the expulsion from Venezuelan soil of diplomats from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, governments that he accuses of “interference” in national affairs by having demanded a review of the vote count cast on Sunday in the elections. The Chavista leader has also ordered that commercial flights with Panama and the Dominican Republic be suspended from Wednesday, a measure that will punish thousands of citizens who frequently use low-cost planes.

The re-elected president has also taken measures with Spain. Minor ones. He has eliminated from his round of thanks to the foreign governments that support his victory (among them, Cuba, Bolivia, Honduras, Russia or Serbia) the one dedicated to our country, which included a link to the press conference of the vice president Yolanda Díaz, in which the leader of Sumar expressed her recognition of the election results. “It is what we democrats do in the world,” he said, although he also asked for “transparency” in the face of doubts. His cabinet colleague, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, was more rigorous and called for the publication of all the electoral records “table by table” so that they can be verified.

Urgent meeting



The two main focal points of attention at the moment are the United States and the OAS. The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States has called an emergency meeting on Wednesday, at the request of twelve partner countries. This organization has not yet made a statement on the elections in Venezuela or on the pressure from the international community to examine the process. The requesting governments want it to issue a statement to “safeguard” the rights of Venezuelans and defend “democratic stability” in the American region.

The other pole is the United States, and the two are intertwined, given Washington’s influence in Latin America. The White House is evaluating the steps it should take, especially after the start of a repression that has caused between two and seven deaths and fifty arrests in Venezuela. The disturbances that have taken place since Monday may only be the prelude to an unpredictable conflict. The opposition sees itself in possession of electoral data that confirms a comfortable victory for its candidate, Edmundo González, which it does not intend to renounce, and Maduro has already warned that he is not willing to review the electoral day, in addition to having ordered the police and the military to act in the streets against the demonstrations.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on Tuesday about the Venezuelan crisis. Lula is the only foreign leader who has had access to Maduro, apart from those who have shown their support for his electoral victory. The Brazilian head of state, who a few days ago expressed his “fear” at the Chavista’s reference to a “bloodbath” if he lost at the polls, has asked him for proof of his victory and has managed to get former foreign minister Celso Amorin to meet with Maduro in Caracas.

Biden wants to hear Lula’s impressions of the situation. Their conversation will take place at 2:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. in Spain). A public statement from the occupant of the Oval Office is then expected (several members of his cabinet, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have already spoken).

Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González after announcing the results of 73% of the votes.



EFE







The question remains whether the Venezuelan parliament will publish the electoral results. The National Electoral Commission has promised to post the results of each of the 30,000 voting tables on the Internet. The opposition, led by María Corina Machado, is also disseminating on the Internet and in every locality in the country the 73.2% of the results it has in its possession and which give an overwhelming victory to its candidate, Edmundo González.

The US president has a particular interest in this conflict. The US has been one of the main actors in the holding of the elections and, therefore, one of the most committed to the fairness of the process. Less than three months ago, the Chavista leader conveyed to Biden the message that he was willing to “dialogue with everyone.” Today, he risks Washington intensifying sanctions and the Venezuelan economy, which has been experiencing a slight recovery, collapsing again.

Likewise, Biden faces the possibility that this crisis will become another thorny issue in his foreign policy. In addition to the war in Ukraine and Israel’s operation in Gaza, a conflict that could lead to civilian deaths, high-level international complications and an unpredictable future with the Maduro regime represents another burden on the road ahead until the end of his presidency in January.

The Republicans in the United States have already begun to make accusations against the Democratic leader. They accuse him of possible weakness in dealing with the Chavista Executive in search of democratic elections. The statement issued from Caracas against the international level that calls into question the elections and in which the Chavista regime belittles the United States does not help at all. The message shows its “rejection of the interventionist actions and declarations of a group of right-wing governments, subordinated to Washington and openly committed to the most sordid ideological postulates of international fascism, which seek to ignore the election results.”

The Venezuelan government is referring specifically to the seven countries whose diplomatic missions it has decided to expel. The order is “immediate” and has caused deep concern about the limits to which the Chavista president is willing to go in the defense of his position and the “inalienable right to self-determination.”

“Typical of dictatorial regimes”



Costa Rica does not have a diplomatic mission in Caracas, so the expulsion has no real effect on their relationship. For its part, the Government of the Dominican Republic has not made any assessment. The most forceful reaction so far has been from Peru, which has ordered the reciprocal expulsion of Venezuelan diplomats “within a period of no more than 72 hours” in response to “the serious and arbitrary decisions taken today by the Venezuelan regime.”

While Panama has decided to put its relations with Caracas “on hold,” Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto Van Klaveren described Maduro’s decision on Tuesday as “typical of dictatorial regimes. I have no recollection of such a measure, and what it reveals is the isolation of the Venezuelan government.” Uruguayan authorities have also defined it as an “untimely” and “unjustified” decision.



Two of the six opposition leaders who have taken refuge in the Argentine embassy.



EFE







For its part, the Argentine government has described the situation as “unprecedented” because, in its opinion, it will leave hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants disconnected from their own country and in a kind of administrative limbo. “A break in relations with Caracas would be another absurdity to which Maduro is already accustoming us.”

Six leaders of María Corina Machado’s party have been holed up in the Argentine embassy in Caracas since late March, suspected of being part of the raids on opposition members organised by the Chavista regime before the election campaign. On Monday, police and Maduro supporters surrounded the embassy, ​​although hundreds of citizens immediately rushed to the place to prevent a possible assault. “We are extremely grateful to all the Venezuelans who came to defend our embassy against the threats of the dictator Maduro,” wrote Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino on her social media profile.