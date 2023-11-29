Venezuela has launched a special operation to facilitate the issuance of its main identity document, before the referendum on the dispute with Guyana over a territory of almost 160 thousand square kilometers, which will be held next Sunday (3), reported the Minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, this Tuesday (28).

On his account on to vote”.

Ceballos highlighted that this operation was an order from dictator Nicolás Maduro, who guaranteed the opening of the new offices so that Venezuelans over 18 years of age could “obtain their identity document” and be able to participate in the consultation.

On the other hand, the Chavista leader assured that “any identity card, even if it is expired, can be used to vote without problems” in the referendum, which will consult citizens on five points, including the annexation of the disputed territory to the Venezuelan map, through the creation of a state called Guayana Esequiba.

Maduro said on Monday (27) that, next Sunday (3), the people “will have in their hands the possibility of doing historical justice and expressing their will and sovereignty” in the consultation, for which the government is developing a campaign with shows, mobilizations, distribution of leaflets and advertising on social media.

Guyana, for its part, recently said that Venezuela is using the referendum as a “distraction from its internal problems, such as hunger, from which people have fled”.

In addition, Georgetown promotes a national education and awareness campaign about the dispute, as “one of the most powerful ways to overcome the current situation”, according to the Guyana government.

According to the Venezuelan newspaper Cocouyo Effectthe International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced that, this Friday (1st), it will rule on Guyana’s request for provisional measures against the consultative referendum in the territory of Essequibo, sent to the court earlier this month.

In the request for interference from the international court, the “urgency of the matter” was requested, so that the referendum scheduled by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro for December 3 in Venezuela would be completely suspended.